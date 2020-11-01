Tirupati: TTD educational institutions to open from Nov 2

Tirupati: TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi said on Saturday that all the schools and colleges managed by the TTD commence from November 2. She made the announcement while speaking at a review meeting of college principals and school headmasters on Saturday in the TTD administrative building.

The JEO instructed the officials to organise complete sanitation at all colleges and schools as per state and Central Covid-19 guidelines. She said during 2020-21 academic year admissions will be given as per guidelines of 16-30 students per class, regular sanitation, masks and social distancing et all places.

She directed the health department officials to ensure regular sanitation and availability of soap in all school and college corridors. Covid-19 awareness programmes for students and their parents were conducted at regular intervals, she stated.

The TTD JEO also issued special directions of guidelines and precautions to be organised by the officials at all TTD institutions. DEO Ramana Prasad, Additional Health officer Dr Sunil Kumar, Principals of all colleges and headmasters of all schools were present.