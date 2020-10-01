Tirupati: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal now Principal Health Secretary

Tirupati: In a significant development, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has been transferred and posted as principal secretary, medical and health.

A GO issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Wednesday said Singhal's services were withdrawn from Revenue Endowments for posting him as medical and health principal secretary.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy was posted as in-charge EO of TTD, the GO said. It may be noted here that Singhal who completed three years of service in TTD, the biggest and prestigious Hindu religious institution administering the famed Sri Venkateswara temple, has got an extension of one year in May this year but was transferred just in four months.