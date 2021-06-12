Tirupati: Two girls die after falling into farm well

Tirupati: Two girls in a family died after reportedly slipped into a farm well at Sivanadhapuram village in Thotambedu mandal on Friday. The victims have been identified as Niveda,13 and Umamaheswari,12, both are cousins to each other. According to sources, the two girls went for grazing cattle in their fields located near the village along with another two girls in the village. After grazing, Niveda and Umamaheswari went for fetching drinking water in a nearby farm well and accidentally slipped into it. As they don't know swimming, they gave loud yelling and the other two girls who heard those yelling reached the well, only to found they were drowning. The other two girls immediately ran to the village and informed the incident to villagers, who rushed to the well, even then the duo was drowned in the water.

After informing to police, some youth took a dive into the water and able to fish out only Niveda's body. The police after reaching the well called out fire service personnel who retrieved Umamaheswari's body after struggling for two hours. SI Maheshbau registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Srikalahasti area hospital.