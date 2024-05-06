Tirupati: Two YSRCP corporators join TDP

Tirupati: In a jolt to the ruling YSRCP, two of its corporators - Kalpana Yadav (30th division) quit the party and joined TDP while CK Revathi (31st division) joined Jana Sena Party.

The two women BC corporators criticised that it was city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who were really benefited in YSRCP rule at the cost of OBCs.

In the presence of JSP candidate Jangalapalli Srinivasulu, TDP Tirupati constituency in-charge M Sugunamma and TDP Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, the two women corporators have joined TDP and Jana Sena.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu said that one month ago, two corporators had quit YSRCP taking the toll to four, adding that this incident reveals that backward classes realised the injustice done to them by the YSRCP. He said Karunakar Reddy and his son Abhinay Reddy acted like dictators and did not allow any other leaders, particularly the BCS to grow. Many more BC leaders from the city are going to join TDP and JSP, he said.

Sugunamma said the overwhelming response from employees to cast their votes through postal ballot clearly showed their disappointment over the present government and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule is going to end soon. People were vexed with YSRCP and eagerly waiting for the change of government in AP, she added.

Narasimha Yadav said it was during TDP government tenure, SVIMS, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, Telugu Ganga project were completed, drinking water facility in Tirupati was improved and also provided employment to hundreds of youth, he added.