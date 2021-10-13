Tirupati: UTF members stage dharna opposing 'illegal' deputations

Tirupati: Opposing the deputations of teachers which are against the rules, members of the United Teachers Federation (UTF) Chittoor district unit staged a dharna in front of the DEO's office in Chittoor on Tuesday.

Addressing the teachers at the agitation, MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy said that during the last three months the officials have deputed several teachers against the rules. With this the schools facing severe staff crunch were pushed to further troubles. Alleging that teachers working in remote areas have managed to get deputed to urban areas, the MLC demanded immediate cancellation of all deputations.

UTF State president Babu Reddy said that with political interference, the deputations were made in Chittoor district which could not be seen in any other district. UTF State secretary Raghupathi Reddy, district president and general secretary K Muthyala Reddy and GV Ramana alleged that irregularities were made in the preparation of seniority list at the DEO office which should be corrected immediately.

Meanwhile, MLC Srinivasulu Reddy took the matter to the notice of the District Collector M Hari Narayanan who assured to take action after talking to the DEO. Later, DEO Sriram Purushotham visited the agitation camp and assured to review the deputations and take appropriate decision.

UTF district honorary president Sudhakar Naidu, State auditor S Naidu, other leaders D Nirmala, Surya Prakash, Ramesh Naidu, Padmaja, Madhu and teachers in large number took part in the dharna.