Tirupati: Vinayaka Sagar, a jewel in neck of pilgrim city says TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati : One more major leisure spot came up in the pilgrim city for the benefit of people.

City MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with the Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha formally inaugurated the Vinayak Sagar which was developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore under the Smart City project.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman said the tank which remained for the past 40 years as a filthy area and a dumping spot with no proper drainage system coupled with apathy of people. One the freshwater tank over the years, has turned into a dumping yard for all sorts of waste.

Now, it was turned into a beautiful area full of greenery with various facilities for people to spend quality life with their families thanks to Corporation officials efforts, he said.

The walking track, children’s park, seating arrangements and other attractions will be developed, giving a boon to the Tirupati people, he said the tank is now becoming a jewel in the neck of the pilgrim city.

MP Dr M Gurumurthy lauded the corporation and TTD chairman Karunakar Reddy, who played key roles in the tank development. Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner D Haritha said that several projects taken up under the Smart City will soon be inaugurated soon.

They said the Vinayaka Sagar project will have more facilities in a phased manner including swimming pool, boat-riding, open gym, food court, jogging, musical fountain and mini theatre.

CULTURAL PROGRAMMES



Deputy Mayors B Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, corporators SK Babu, Radha Krishna Reddy, Anil Kumar, Shekhar Reddy, RC Muni Krishna, Imam Saheb, SE Mohan, ME Chandrashekhar, Smart City GM Chandramouli were present.