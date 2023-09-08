Live
- Sonia, Amit Shah to address public meetings in city on Sept 17
- Anantapur: All amenities to be provided for residents in Jagananna colonies
- BRS may face rebel trouble in Medak
- Tirupati: Double-decker EV buses to ply in pilgrim city soon
- Hyderabad: Reporting deadline for MBBS students extended till today
- Tirupati: Vinayaka Sagar, a jewel in neck of pilgrim city says TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
- City police holds inter-dept meeting for smooth conduct of Ganesh fest
- Visakhapatnam: Complex procedure gives a new lease of life to a child
- Hyderabad welcomes arrival of Krishna with pomp & gaiety
- Hyderabad: City celebrates Janmashtami with zeal & zest
Just In
Tirupati: Vinayaka Sagar, a jewel in neck of pilgrim city says TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurates the Vinayak Sagar tank developed with Rs 20 crore under the Smart City project, along with Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha
Tirupati : One more major leisure spot came up in the pilgrim city for the benefit of people.
City MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with the Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha formally inaugurated the Vinayak Sagar which was developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore under the Smart City project.
Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman said the tank which remained for the past 40 years as a filthy area and a dumping spot with no proper drainage system coupled with apathy of people. One the freshwater tank over the years, has turned into a dumping yard for all sorts of waste.
Now, it was turned into a beautiful area full of greenery with various facilities for people to spend quality life with their families thanks to Corporation officials efforts, he said.
The walking track, children’s park, seating arrangements and other attractions will be developed, giving a boon to the Tirupati people, he said the tank is now becoming a jewel in the neck of the pilgrim city.
MP Dr M Gurumurthy lauded the corporation and TTD chairman Karunakar Reddy, who played key roles in the tank development. Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner D Haritha said that several projects taken up under the Smart City will soon be inaugurated soon.
They said the Vinayaka Sagar project will have more facilities in a phased manner including swimming pool, boat-riding, open gym, food court, jogging, musical fountain and mini theatre.
CULTURAL PROGRAMMES
Deputy Mayors B Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, corporators SK Babu, Radha Krishna Reddy, Anil Kumar, Shekhar Reddy, RC Muni Krishna, Imam Saheb, SE Mohan, ME Chandrashekhar, Smart City GM Chandramouli were present.