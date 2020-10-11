Tirupati: Webinar on Keto diet held in SPMVV

Tirupati: The department of home science of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised a webinar on 'Research updates on Keto diet – safety issues and challenges' on Saturday to create awareness on the pros and cons of the diet.

These were explained in detail by Meenakshi Bajaj, a registered dietician from Tamil Nadu while R D Shilpa Joshi has discussed various carbohydrate restricted diets.

They said that each diet has its own advantages and disadvantages. One needs to know various aspects of a diet before following it. Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Director of Centre for Translational Research, Dr G Sireesha of department of home science and Dr D Sujatha of Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology have also spoke on the occasion.