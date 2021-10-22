Tirupati: Women bag top ranks in Lawcet

Tirupati: The results of APLawcet-2021 were released by the chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Hemachandra Reddy at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday. The SPMVV conducted the Lawcet-2021 for admission into 3 and 5 year BL/LLB courses and 2 year ML/LLM courses. Releasing the results, Prof Hemachandra Reddy said that on the whole 89 per cent candidates have qualified in the examination in all three streams while the first rankers in all three streams were women. Among the top 10 ranks in all three streams, 50 per cent were women candidates. He said that though SPMVV conducted Lawcet after a long gap, it was a success and praised vice-chancellor Prof D Jamuna, rector Prof D Sarada, registrar Prof DM Mamatha, convenor Prof N B Chandrakala and others for their efforts. Admission schedule will be announced soon. Convenor Prof Chandrakala said that in the 3-year BL/LLB stream Mopuru Hari Priya of Vijayawada secured first rank while the next two ranks are bagged by Lella Raja of Guntur and Kandagaddala Hari Krishna of Anatapur. In the 5-year stream, Musale Mounika Bai of Banaganapalli in Kurnool district, Velicheti Naga Sai Prasanthi of Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district and Inapakurthi Srinivasa Sunil of Pusapatirega in Vizianagaram district have secured the top three ranks respectively.



In the 2-year ML/LLM stream, Yarabarla Geethika of Visakhapatnam, Kadagala Krishnam Naidu of Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam

district and Ramesh Babu Tatapudi of Vijayawada secured the

top three ranks. She added that 92.21 per cent candidates have qualified in the three year stream while it was 76.84 percent in the 5-year category. The pass percentage in the 2-year LLM/ML category has been 97.88. The results were uploaded on the website.