Tirupati: Work hard for TDP victory, Bhuvaneswari tells cadres

Tirupati : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari called upon the party activists to work hard to ensure party’s victory in the ensuing State Assembly elections.

Speaking to the party cadres in Palamaner on Wednesday, she said that those who indulge in irregularities, other anti-social activities and rowdies are coming with ‘Siddham’ and TDP cadres should come forward and give a fitting reply to them.

She said that during the last four-and-a-half years, the YSRCP government has troubled TDP workers in several ways. Still the cadres stood like a rock for the party which should be well appreciated. Their sacrifices could not be forgotten. She exuded confidence that TDP will emerge victorious in the coming elections.

On her way to Palamaner, she spent some time with students. At Sivadi village in Pedapanjani mandal in Palamaner constituency, she consoled the family of party worker Kanakaraju who died following the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Earlier, she inaugurated two Anna canteens in Kuppam constituency.

In the morning she held an interaction programme with women in Kuppam and told them how the party has implemented various schemes towards women empowerment. MLC K Srikanth, Kuppam TDP in-charge PS Munirathnam and other leaders were present.