Tirupati: Work hard to achieve goals, Roja exhorts girl students

Tirupati: The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja on Tuesday exhorted girl students to excel in every chosen field fighting against all odds to achieve their goals and rewrite history.

Addressing the annual alumni meet at the TTD-run seven-decades-old Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree and PG College as its chief guest, the Minister who was a student of the college over three decades ago, said studying in the TTD educational institutions itself is a huge blessing to the students.

She expressed immense happiness and turned emotional on visiting the college after three decades terming it as a most memorable and unforgettable moment in her life.

She said when she was pursuing her education there were no avenues like what the girl students are having now. The governments today are promoting women’s education extensively and all students should utilise the opportunities for achieving goals and bring glory to their institution, teachers and parents.

She thanked her lecturers on the occasion and said that studying in Sri Padmavathi Women’s College helped her to build a successful career in her life, be it film industry or politics.

Dr Krishna Prashanti, college alumnus, retired Telugu Head of the Department and octogenarian Dr D M Premavati and TTD DEO Dr Bhaskar Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

Cultural shows presented by students in the afternoon session enthralled the audience. College Principal Dr Mahadevamma, alumni president Vasudha, warden Vidyullata, Telugu HoD Dr Krishnaveni, retired Principal Dr Swarajya Lakshmi, old students and students were also present.