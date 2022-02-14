Tirupati: Yeomen service by Indian Epilepsy Association

Tirupati: More than 10 million persons in India have been suffering from epilepsy which is a common disease of the brain. With recurrent seizures, epilepsy predisposes a person to frequent injuries, burns and even loss of life.

The Indian Epilepsy Association (IEA), Tirupati branch has been doing yeomen service for patients for the past 25 years and has been conducting several awareness programmes. On the occasion of International Epilepsy Day to be observed on every second Monday of February which falls on February 14 this year, the President of Indian Epilepsy Association and SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma said that the treatment for epilepsy is widely available in the country.

In an exclusive interview to The Hans India, she said that 70 per cent patients can be diagnosed and treated even at PHC level. About 30 per cent of patients may need detailed investigations and evaluations are to be seen by neurologists.

Dr Vengamma said that diagnosis is important as once medication is started it should be continued uninterruptedly for 3-5 years. But, in reality, there are patients who are not diagnosed despite suffering from the disease and not taking medicines while some others are taking medication as they were wrongly diagnosed for the disease.

About 20 per cent of epilepsies subside spontaneously. All these factors are to be taken into consideration before prescribing proper medication keeping in mind the gender, age, body weight, occupation and other diseases.

As epilepsy is the abnormal electric activity of the brain, the warning signals before the fits or seizures are important based on which clinical diagnosis can be done. About one third epilepsies are preventable and if communities become aware and pay attention they can be stopped from even happening. Safe delivery practices, safety measures in driving such as wearing helmets and seat belts, reducing infections and maintaining proper hygiene among other things can prevent the disease.

Revealing statistics, Dr Vengamma stated that initially, 90 out of 100 persons with epilepsy in rural areas and 20 out of 100 persons in urban areas go without treatment. About 70 out of 100 persons can manage their condition with proper treatment. IEA, Tirupati branch for which Dr Vengamma is the founder president has started conducting monthly epilepsy camps and providing free medicines on every third Sunday of the month.

Even during the lockdown period, with the help of the Collectors of Chittoor, Nellore and Kadapa districts, through DM&HOs the medicines were sent to their respective PHCs so that the patients can collect them.

It has been providing free medicines to patients for two months at a time so that they can attend the camps only on alternate months. So far, 1,21,293 patients have benefitted from 270 camps while free medicines worth Rs 2.97 crore were provided to them. About Rs 2.30 crore of it was provided by the TTD under its Pranadana Trust and SVIMS. An amount of Rs 67.29 lakh was spent by IEA Tirupati branch towards free medicines.