Tirupati:1.21 lakh Covid shots to be administered today

Tirupati: Stage set for another mega vaccination drive to be taken up on Monday across the district. While the mega vaccination drive held on June 20, 1.05 lakh doses were administered on a single day, this time the officials have made arrangements to give 1.21 lakh shots. The programme will begin at 6 am on Monday and will last till evening.



District Collector M Hari Narayanan said the district got 1.15 lakh Covishield and 6,000 Covaxin doses which will be administered at all village and ward secretariats. Mandal and municipal task force committees have to monitor the process and see that all the doses are to be given by the evening to eligible beneficiaries.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari said that pregnant women, mothers having 0-5 years age children, 45 plus category people, government and private school teachers, hostel staff will be given first doses and all those who completed 84 days after taking the first dose are to get second doses during this drive. ASHA and Anganwadi workers have to inform the eligible beneficiaries in their areas and see that they come to the vaccination centres. District Immunisation Officer (DIO) Dr C Hanumantha Rao told The Hans India that so far, 16,18,354 people were given Covid shots in the district. Of them 12,10,108 were given the first dose while 4,08,246 took the second dose. Out of 35707 pregnant women eligible for vaccination 4,949 were vaccinated which is 13.86 per cent. Similarly, out of 1,70,072 mothers having 0-5 years children 1,59,783 were given the shots completing 93.95 per cent of the target.

A total of 29,175 staff in the education department are to be vaccinated including both teaching and non-teaching staff working in government and private institutions. Among the abroad going category 1,877 took their first shot so far while 902 of them were vaccinated with both the doses.

The district received 1.21 lakh vaccine doses on Sunday afternoon and distributed them to all session sites in 66 mandals immediately. The DIO said there were 137 session sites in the district where vaccination programme will be taken up. There are five private vaccination centres too in the district. The district officials have taken steps to conduct the programme smoothly. Drinking water will be provided at all the centres and Covid appropriate behaviour has to be ensured.