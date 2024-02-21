Tirupati:122-kg of banned plastic bags seized

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy on Tuesday made a surprise raid on shops and seized 122 kg of banned plastic bags.

He also collected a penalty of Rs 60,000 from the shop owners for using banned plastic items.

The health officer said all the shopkeepers, wholesale traders and vendors should stop using single use plastic items and also plastic materials that are below 120 microns.

Health officer Y Anvesh said that as per the Central government’s guidance, plastic bags with thickness less than 120 microns were banned in 2022. Accordingly, plastic products which are less than 120 microns thickness like carry bags, covers, cups, plates, glasses, spoons, forks, straws, thermocol plates, water sachets and water bottles less than half a litre were prohibited from production and sale, he said, warning that if any shop is found using banned plastic items are liable for a penalty of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on the stock of the plastic products seized from the premises.

The health officer said if any shopkeeper was found continuing use of banned plastic items even after the first time penalty, the shop will be seized and the shopkeeper faces prosecution. The Corporation will not hesitate to cancel the trade licence also if the shopkeeper did not stop usage of banned plastic items, he added.

A team of sanitary officials including sanitary supervisors Chenchaiah, Sumanth, sanitary inspectors, sanitary mastries and staff took part in the checking of shops in various localities in the city.