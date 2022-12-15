Tiruppavai to replace Suprabhatam at Tirumala temple from Dec 17 to Jan 14

Tirumala: As the auspicious month of Dhanurmasam is commencing at 6.12 pm on December 16, Andal Sri Godai Tiruppavai will be recited in the place of Suprabhatam - the awakening Seva of Lord inside Tirumala temple from December 17 till January 14, 2023.

All the Sri Vaishnavite temples follow the tradition of recitation of Tiruppavai hymns during the entire Dhanurmasa and also considered as an important month for all spiritual seekers, as it is believed as the most sacred period to worship Lord Sri Maha Vishnu.

According to Hindu scriptures, a day of God is equal to six months (Uttarayana) and a night equal to the remaining months (Dakshinayana) in a human year.

Dhanurmasam falls at the end of Dakshinayana. In fact, this month is considered to be auspicious for worship during early hours and this hour is called "Brahma Muhurtham."

In Kaliyuga, Sri Venkateswara is considered as an incarnation of Sri Maha Vishnu. To invoke the blessings of the Srivaru, Tiruppavai Pasurams penned by one of the important among 12 Alwars, Andal Sri Godai will be recited, with each one on each day for a total 30 days seeking the prosperity of humanity – devoid of disease, natural calamities or any form of unhappiness.

In connection with the auspicious Dhanurmasam, each day there will be a recitation of each Pasuram at Sri Pedda Jeeyar Mutt at Tirumala between 7 am and 8 am starting from December 17 till January 14 next.

This religious event takes place in the presence of HH Sri Periyakovil Kelviyappan Sri Shatagopa Ramanuja Periya Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala which will be also be graced by HH Sri Tirumala Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

This spiritual programme will be telecast live by SVBC every day between 7 am and 8 am for the sake of global devotees.

It may be mentioned here that the Pedda Jeeyar Mutt was established by the great Sri Vaishnava Saint Sri Ramanujacharya about 900 years ago at Tirumala for the propagation of Vaishnavism.