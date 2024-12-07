Tributes paid to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Tirupati: The 68th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and Bharat Ratna awardee was observed with solemnity and reverence on Friday. Under the aegis of the District Social Welfare Department, a tribute ceremony was held at Ambedkar statue near local RTC bus station. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, along with other officials, garlanded the statue and paid homage.

Speaking to the media, the Collector highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s enduring contributions to India. He praised the Constitution authored by Ambedkar as a guiding light for the nation and urged the youth to follow his ideals to contribute positively to society.

The event witnessed participation from various dignitaries, including Tirupati Revenue Divisional Officer Rammohan, District Social Welfare and Empowerment Officer Chennayya, BC Welfare Officer Chandrasekhar, and District Information and Public Relations Officer A Balakondayya. Leaders from different organisations, along with government staff, also attended. Sri Venkateswara University commemorated the occasion with a ceremony at the Ambedkar statue near the university’s main gate. Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu paid their respects with floral tributes. Organised under the leadership of SC, ST, BC Liaison Officer Dr Srinivas Naik, the event included participation from deans, principals, faculty and students.

At the SV Medical College, Additional Director of Medical Education and Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan honoured Dr Ambedkar with floral offerings to his portrait. He called Ambedkar a visionary leader whose legacy inspires future generations.

At APSPDCL Corporate Office, Chairman and Managing Director K Santosh Rao presided over a tribute ceremony. Praising Ambedkar’s relentless efforts for social equality, he urged employees to align their work with Ambedkar’s vision to advance the organisation’s goals.