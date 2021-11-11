TTD activities to get boost in north India

Tirumala: TTD will extend its Hindu Dharma Pracharam activities in a big way in north India, said TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy while speaking at the charge taking function of the newly appointed Local Advisory Committee (LAC) Chairman V Prasanthi Reddy in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prasanthi Reddy, who was appointed as TTD trust board member, later resigned for the post at the behest of TTD chairman to take the mantle of the LAC, New Delhi, to give impetus to the TTD activities in the north India.

As the TTD activities till now confined to South and more so in the two Telugu-speaking states, the Chairman wanted Prasanthi Reddy to lead New Delhi LAC to support TTD efforts for spreading its activities in the North India also.

After taking charge as LAC chairman, Prasanthi Reddy signed the register at a brief function held in TTD temple in the national capital, after receiving the appointment letter from TTD chairman. Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy said the Delhi LAC will focus on the development of TTD temples in Northern India including Jammu which is coming up, Delhi and Kurukshetra (Haryana). In this connection, he said the construction of Sri Venkateswara

temple in Jammu would be completed in 18 months and informed that TTD has sought Rama Janmabhoomi temple construction Committee to allot required land for TTD for constructing a shrine or a Bhajna Mandir in the holy birth place of Lord Srirama.

The Chairman also said under the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD has taken up the initiatives to encourage farmers in

Goadharita Vyavasayam (cow based agriculture). TTD will procure the products from such farmers and utilise them for its requirement including preparation of prasadams in Tirumala temple. Later he also took part in the Gopuja held at a temple in New Delhi. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy V Prabhakar Reddy, Chennai Local Advisory Committee Chief Sekhar Reddy were also present.