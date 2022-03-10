TTD cancels Arjitha services from March 13 to March 17 amid annual Teppotsavam

Amid Tirumala Salakatla Teppotsavam fete to be held for five days from the 13th to the 17th of this month in Tirumala, the TTD has canceled online Arjitha sevas and Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara services on March 13th, 14th, March 15th, 16th, and 17th due to Teppotsavam fete and devotees were asked to take a note of it.



Teppotsavam is a float festival where the deity will be traveling in Koneti on a boat. Teppotsavam is known as 'Tirupalli Odai Thirunal' in Tamil and 'Theppa Thirunal' in Telugu. It is known that the festivals in Tirumala seem to have been going on since time immemorial.



Sri Saluva Narasimharayulu built a "Nirali Mandapam" in 1468 AD to cater to the festivities while Sri Thallapaka Annamaiah has glorified that Tirumala Teppotsavam in the 15th century AD. At the beginning of the summer, during the full moon days, the Teppotsavam fete in the cool water under the moonlight will make the devotees go in awe. The Teppotsavam fete will be held every day for five days from 7 pm to 8 p.m.



On the first two days, the Utsava idols of Sri Sita Lakshmana Sameta Sri Ramachandra, Sri Rukmini Devi and Sri Krishna will take three rounds on floats and enthrall devotees. Later, Utsava idols of Sri Malayappa with consorts Sri Devi and Sri Bhudevi will go three rounds (third day), five rounds (fourth day) and seven rounds on (fifth day) and bless devotees.