Tirupati: TTD Chairman inaugurates feed mixing plant, Agarbattis IInd unit

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with EO AV Dharma Reddy inaugurated Feed Mixing Plant and second unit of Agarbattis manufacturing at SV Goshala in Tirupati on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said the feed mixing plat aims to meet the TTD requirement of enriched nutrient feed including the SV Goshala and also increase the milk production 10-15 per cent more than the present production almost meeting daily milk requirement including temples which is 4,000 litres.





SV Veterinary University inked a fact with America-based New Tech BioSciences to produce quality feed. Accordingly, the feed mixing plant was set up at a cost of Rs 11 crore in SV Goshala, he said. To meet the increasing demand from the pilgrims and also to give job opportunities to more women, TTD set up the second unit of Agarbattis manufacturing which was inaugurated by TTD chairman on Friday.





It may be recalled here that TTD in association with Bengaluru-based Darshan International firm set up the Agarbattis manufacturing unit in 2021. So far, Rs 30.66 crore worth products have been sold to devotees. As there is a huge demand for these Agarbattis from pilgrims which are manufactured out of used flowers from TTD temples, we have decided to enhance the production and set up a second unit adjacent to the first one itself, Subba Reddy said. Stating that the present production capacity of first unit is 15,000 packets of Agarbattis daily, he said the production will be doubled with the commissioning of second unit.