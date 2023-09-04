TTD Chairman inaugurates newly built auditorium & art studio

Tirupati: The newly constructed municipal corporation auditorium will give a much needed impetus to socio-cultural activities in the pilgrim city, stated City MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

He was speaking at a glittering function held on Sunday to mark the inauguration of newly built Rs 41 crore Kachchapi Corporation Auditorium, Sukruthi District Art Studio under the Smart City Project, located behind the TUDA office in the city.

Karunakar Reddy said one more auditorium in the centre of the city (apart from the 25-year-old TTD Mahati Auditorium) will surely boost art and culture activities and added that the auditorium was named as Kachchapi, the musical instrument(veena) of Hindu Goddess Saraswati, who was the promoter of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and language.

He boastfully said that the development activities which are taking up in the pilgrim city, were not seen anywhere in Andhra Pradesh and went on listing out the development initiatives taken up by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT).

This includes 18 Master Plan Roads, widening of roads, augmenting drinking water supply, Srinivasa Sethu flyover to ease traffic congestion and other works.

Despite such unprecedented development in the city, many who are unable to digest the pilgrim cities’ phenomenal growth, make allegations and criticisms, the MLA said observing that “I am not the person, who will be scared of criticism and in fact I will work with renewed energy to do more good works for the people.”

Earlier, the MLA along with MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy unveiled the plaque marking the inauguration of Kuchchapi Auditorium and Sukruthi district art studio.

The inauguration followed by mesmerising cultural programmes including rendering of devotional songs by noted playback singer Sri Lalitha, who is from the city and also popular Veena artist Veena Srivani, dance by Padmasri Dr Padmaja Reddy, leaving the audience spellbound.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said the development of roads meant ending the traffic problems in the city, that was affecting the people for long and accelerated the city’s growth and portended that the city is emerging as the spiritual capital of the country.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha made a detailed account on the development works taken up under the Smart City Project improving facilities and infrastructure in a big way, metamorphosing the city free of traffic congestion.

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said Kachhapi Auditorium built in an area of 612 square metres under the Smart City funds of Rs 41 crore.

It has been constructed with modern facilities and it will be a great boon for art lovers and cultural institutions. Corporation officials and others participated.