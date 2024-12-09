TTD Chairman meets Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipathi

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu has formally met the Chief Pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, HH Sri Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swami, on Sunday evening at Kanchi Mutt in Tirumala.

Speaking to the Chairman on this occasion, the Swamiji appreciated the recent decisions taken by the new Board of Trustees of TTD.

He said that it is commendable to take decisions to protect the sanctity of Tirumala and in the benefit of the devotees. He advised the Chairman to make Tirumala a more beautiful spiritual place and to work for the spread of Vedic education.

Earlier in the morning, Kanchi mutt pontiff Sri Viyendra Saraswathi had darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary and others welcomed him with temple honors.

TTD Board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy, CVSO Sridhar, Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham and others were present.