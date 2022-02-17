TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy inaugurates IVF Lab at Vet University

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) laboratory at SV Veterinary University in Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said TTD has allotted Rs.3.80 crore towards setting up this lab. The aim behind this is to increase the milk production from the indigenous cows and enhance the preparation of prasadams under Govinduniki Goadharita Naivedyam' - the prestigious programme commenced by TTD in May last year.

"Daily TTD requires about 3,000 litres of milk for its various temple needs. At present we are receiving only 500 litres of milk. To meet our requirements, we need to enhance the milk yield from the desi cows," he said. "Through this embryo technology, we can improve the milk we are getting from the desi breeds. This will help to increase the milk production per cow from the present 5-6litres to 10 liters to help TTD to continue the Goadharita Naivedyam programme," he added.