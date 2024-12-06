Live
- Minister reviews preparations for CM’s visit
- Buggapadu Mega Food Park now open!
- RBI slashes cash reserve ratio by 0.5 pc to spur growth, leaves repo rate unchanged
- BJP takes out rally against Cong govt
- Namibia's President-elect pledges unity, progress, accountability in post-election speech
- Free bus travel is a boon for women: DC
- Allu Arjun, Security, and Sandhya Theatre Charged After 'Pushpa 2' Premiere Stampede
- Azeem elected Youth Cong dist gen secy
- ‘Pushpa 2’ Day 1 Collection: First Day Earnings Leave Bollywood Stunned
- Pushpa Voice Pack and More! Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 6, 2024
TTD Chairman’s camp office inaugurated at Tirumala
Tirumala: TTD chief B R Naidu inaugurated the TTD Chairman’s camp office at Tirumala on Thursday.
Recently minor repairs have been carried out at the office. A special pooja was conducted at the Chairman’s camp office.
On the occasion, Pundits rendered Vedaseervachanam to the Chairman and his spouse.
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Board member Santa Ram, Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Harindranath, Bhaskar, VGO Ram Kumar and other officials participated in this programme.
