TTD Chairman’s camp office inaugurated at Tirumala

TTD Chairman's camp office inaugurated at Tirumala
Tirumala: TTD chief B R Naidu inaugurated the TTD Chairman's camp office at Tirumala on Thursday.Recently minor repairs have been carried out at the...

Tirumala: TTD chief B R Naidu inaugurated the TTD Chairman’s camp office at Tirumala on Thursday.

Recently minor repairs have been carried out at the office. A special pooja was conducted at the Chairman’s camp office.

On the occasion, Pundits rendered Vedaseervachanam to the Chairman and his spouse.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Board member Santa Ram, Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Harindranath, Bhaskar, VGO Ram Kumar and other officials participated in this programme.

More Stories
