TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurates 2 gardens at Tirumala

TTD Board chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy looking at the fountain developed at Annamayya Circle Park at Tirumala on Friday

As part of the beautification of Tirumala, two gardens developed at Filter House and GNC with the help of donor V V Ravikumar, are inaugurated on Friday by TTD Board Chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy.

Tirumala : As part of the beautification of Tirumala, two gardens developed at Filter House and GNC with the help of donor V V Ravikumar, are inaugurated on Friday by TTD Board Chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy.

Annamayya Circle Park at Filter House is beautifully designed with colorful flowers and greeneries. A system has been set up in the fountain here to listen to Annamayya’s hymns. For the development of park Rs 8 lakh was spent and the donor provided Rs 30 lakh for maintenance for five years.

Similarly at GNC, the park has 65 high-end projected lights and a fountain named after Shanku Chakra. The donor has provided Rs 15 lakh towards the development of this park and Rs 80 lakh for its maintenance for 5 years.

JEO Veerabraham, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy Director of Horticulture Srinivasulu, Deputy CF Srinivasulu, EE Srihari, DE Ravishankar Reddy, HO Dr Sridevi and VGO Balireddy participated.

