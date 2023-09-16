Live
- How giving report is a crime? Supreme Court in Editors Guild case
- Vizianagaram: Medicos thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for good facilities in new colleges
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th September 2023
- Narasaraopet: ‘Youth festivals help bring out innate talent in students’
- Guntur: TDP holds prayers, deekshas for release of N Chandrababu Naidu
- Rajamahendravaram: Alliance with BJP, TDP a historical necessity says JSP president Kandula Durgesh
- Very few new antibiotics in the pipeline
- Maligning the media is not ‘Samabhav’
- Greater thrust needed for green energy transition
- Telangana police wins FICCI Smart Police Award 2022 for worksite school project
Just In
TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurates 2 gardens at Tirumala
As part of the beautification of Tirumala, two gardens developed at Filter House and GNC with the help of donor V V Ravikumar, are inaugurated on Friday by TTD Board Chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy.
Tirumala : As part of the beautification of Tirumala, two gardens developed at Filter House and GNC with the help of donor V V Ravikumar, are inaugurated on Friday by TTD Board Chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy.
Annamayya Circle Park at Filter House is beautifully designed with colorful flowers and greeneries. A system has been set up in the fountain here to listen to Annamayya’s hymns. For the development of park Rs 8 lakh was spent and the donor provided Rs 30 lakh for maintenance for five years.
Similarly at GNC, the park has 65 high-end projected lights and a fountain named after Shanku Chakra. The donor has provided Rs 15 lakh towards the development of this park and Rs 80 lakh for its maintenance for 5 years.
JEO Veerabraham, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy Director of Horticulture Srinivasulu, Deputy CF Srinivasulu, EE Srihari, DE Ravishankar Reddy, HO Dr Sridevi and VGO Balireddy participated.