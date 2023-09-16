TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurates 2 gardens at Tirumala

Tirumala : As part of the beautification of Tirumala, two gardens developed at Filter House and GNC with the help of donor V V Ravikumar, are inaugurated on Friday by TTD Board Chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy.

Annamayya Circle Park at Filter House is beautifully designed with colorful flowers and greeneries. A system has been set up in the fountain here to listen to Annamayya’s hymns. For the development of park Rs 8 lakh was spent and the donor provided Rs 30 lakh for maintenance for five years.

Similarly at GNC, the park has 65 high-end projected lights and a fountain named after Shanku Chakra. The donor has provided Rs 15 lakh towards the development of this park and Rs 80 lakh for its maintenance for 5 years.

JEO Veerabraham, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy Director of Horticulture Srinivasulu, Deputy CF Srinivasulu, EE Srihari, DE Ravishankar Reddy, HO Dr Sridevi and VGO Balireddy participated.