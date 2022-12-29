TTD chief inspects Vaikunta Ekadasi arrangements at Tirumala

Tirumala: The TTD is making all arrangements for the New Year Day and 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with senior officials on Wednesday inspected Vaikuntam compartments, SSD queue lines, old Annaprasadam complex, compartments in Vaikuntam queue complex etc., at Tirumala.

After the inspection, he said the focus was to provide Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to more devotees during the 10-day period. "As such no referrals will be entertained from January 1 to 11 for VIP break darshan," he said.

To avoid congestion at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC), main Annaprasadam (free meals) centre, two more centres will function including the old Annaprasadam complex located opposite main Kalyana Katta complex and one more will become operational from January 1, he said adding that food, coffee and milk distribution will also be made to the pilgrims in queue lines and Narayanagiri sheds for the devotees arriving for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

Earlier, the Chairman also interacted with the devotees about darshan and other facilities to which they expressed immense pleasure. He made it clear that wearing a mask was mandatory for the devotees for darshan and only those with tokens or darshan tickets will be allowed for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

SVBC chief executive officer Shanmukh Kumar, superintendent engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, health officer Sridevi, VGO Bali Reddy, Annaprasadam special officer Shastry and other officials were also present.