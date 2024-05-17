TTD chief presents ‘sare’ to Gangamma

Tirupati: On the occasion of annual Gangamma Jatara, city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy presented ‘sare’ to goddess Gangamma here on Thursday. Bhumana along with his family members, including YSRCP MLA candidate Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, carrying the sare came in a procession with the accompaniment of traditional dances and folk music from his house in Padmavatipuram to Gangamma temple. Party leaders, followers and others joined the possession.

At the temple, Bhumana ceremoniously presented sare at the feet of goddess Gangamma and later performed special puja.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhumana said the Jathara of 1,400-year-old Gangamma temple attracts huge number of devotees from all over Rayalaseema. Efforts are on to reconstruct the temple with TTD support in a grand manner and 75 % of works already over, he added. Stating that the government had declared the annual Jatara as a State festival, he said that this year also the folk festival will be observed on a big scale.