  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

TTD chief presents ‘sare’ to Gangamma

City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy carrying ‘sare’ to be presented to goddess Gangamma in Tirupati on Thursday. YSRCP MLA candidate Bhumana Abhinay Reddy is also seen.
x

City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy carrying ‘sare’ to be presented to goddess Gangamma in Tirupati on Thursday. YSRCP MLA candidate Bhumana Abhinay Reddy is also seen.

Highlights

Tirupati: On the occasion of annual Gangamma Jatara, city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy presented ‘sare’ to goddess Gangamma here on...

Tirupati: On the occasion of annual Gangamma Jatara, city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy presented ‘sare’ to goddess Gangamma here on Thursday. Bhumana along with his family members, including YSRCP MLA candidate Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, carrying the sare came in a procession with the accompaniment of traditional dances and folk music from his house in Padmavatipuram to Gangamma temple. Party leaders, followers and others joined the possession.

At the temple, Bhumana ceremoniously presented sare at the feet of goddess Gangamma and later performed special puja.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhumana said the Jathara of 1,400-year-old Gangamma temple attracts huge number of devotees from all over Rayalaseema. Efforts are on to reconstruct the temple with TTD support in a grand manner and 75 % of works already over, he added. Stating that the government had declared the annual Jatara as a State festival, he said that this year also the folk festival will be observed on a big scale.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X