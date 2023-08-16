TTD chief vows promotion of Sanatana Hindu Dharma

Tirupati: TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy reiterated on Tuesday that the TTD will continue its leadership in promoting Sanatana Hindu Dharma across the globe.



Speaking after unfurling the national flag and taking the guard of honour at the Independence Dayh celebration at TTD administrative building complex here on Tuesday, Karunakar Reddy said outreach programmes like Srinivasa Kalyanam, Dalita Govindam will be taken up with renewed vigour to contain religious conversions while the devotional satellite channel SVBC whose viewership increase to 8 crore now will be geared to intensify sanatana dharma pracharam through various programmes.

Simultaneously, he said, TTD will also look after the welfare of employees, the backbone of the temple administration and informed that house sites will be distributed to 7,000 employees at the hands of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his official visit to participate in Brahmotsavam on September 18. The employees on their part would work with dedication, devotion and commitment of devotees service.

Marking the occasion, 30 officials, 219 employees, including seven from SVBC were presented with Srivari silver dollars and certificates for their meritorious services. Similarly, bright children of TTD employees, including 26 Intermediate and 32 SSLC students were given cash awards of Rs 2,116 and `1115 respectively.

The dog show by vigilance and the horse show by NCC students of SV Arts College were thrilling. While dogs put up bouquet handing, fire jump, high jump, etc., the riding stunts by Horses Mapel Goodluck, Oliver and Rani Jhansi earned wows from citizens of Tirupati.

The cultural programmes, including the devotional and patriotic programmes by the students of SV College of Music won the applause of participants.

In Tirumala also Independence Day celebrations were observed at JEO office.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag, EO AV Dharma Reddy called on the employees to provide dedicated service so that devotees from across the world coming for darshan to holy Tirumala go back with fond memories of hassle free darshan and comfortable stay.

The EO took the occasion to explain some of the major initiatives, including shifting counting of Hundi collections to the new Parakamani Bhavan to carry the counting safely and comfortably. He said to make Parakamani functions more effective TTD has plans to induct coins separation machines, and currency counting equipment while serving free food Annaprasadm expanded to cover two lakh persons daily.

Accommodation facility also improved on a large scale, he said, informing that five new rest houses were built under the leasing system and all the old rest houses ( built 40 years ago) were being renovated at ₹120 crore cost with modern amenities.Among others he said PAC five is built at ₹100 crores to provide shelter to 10,000 more devotees.

Later, the chairman, the EO along with officials and employees union leaders visited the proposed township where house site was allotted to the employees near Vadamalapeta.