Guntur: Officials gear up for counting of votes

Guntur : District collector and district election officer M Venugopal Reddy said the district administration has made all the arrangements for counting of votes for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly constituencies come under Guntur Lok Sabha constituency to be held at ANU on June 4.
He along with district SP Tushar Dudi reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes at ANU on Saturday and addressed the media.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the counting of vote process will start at 8 am on June 4. As many as thirty candidates contested for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and 132 candidates contested in the seven Assembly constituencies come under Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.
He said fourteen tables were set up for Lok Sabha constituency and another 14 tables set up for each Assembly constituency for counting of votes. He said another 14 tables were set up for counting of postal ballot votes for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and added that second randomisation will be held for counting staff on June 3 and on the same day second time training classes will be conducted for the staff.
He said third time randomisation will be held on June 4 and employees will be allotted for the counting of votes in various Assembly constituencies coming under Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.
Guntur district SP Tushar Dudi said that as many as 2,500 police personnel has been deployed for security and police pickets were set up at problematic villages in the district. He said section -30 of the Police Act was in force in the district and warned that if anybody violates the orders, the police will take stern action against them.