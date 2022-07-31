TTD clarifies Chhatrapati Shivaji's idol row in Tirumala, says it is false propaganda

The controversy over Chhatrapati Shivaji's photo in Tirumala has come to an end. Responding to this controversy, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has slammed the fact that the idols of Chhatrapati Shivaji are not allowed in Tirumala as false propaganda.



In view of the sanctity of Tirumala, it has been clarified that only those belonging to political leaders and the idols of non-Hindu organisations will not be allowed in Tirumala.



However, recently there has been a bit of a controversy over the removal of Chhatrapati Shivaji's idol from a vehicle belonging to Maharashtrian devotees. Officials said it all happened because of a communication gap.



It has been clarified that the idols of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, and Vivekananda will be allowed. Milind Narvekar, a member of the governing body, handed over the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji to EO Dharma Reddy.