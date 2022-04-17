TTD denies nod for Bhajan troupes with instruments

Tirupati: For the first time in the history of Tirumala temple, TTD came up with new restriction of not allowing instruments with Bhajan troupes to Tirumala on Saturday showing the reason as Corona. Several Bhajan troops from Tamil Nadu are regularly visit Tirumala every year making 'Naama Snakeerthana' all along the way. But on Saturday, the security authorities detained them at Alipiri in Tirupati, the entrance of footpath to Tirumala. The security authorities say following the top brass instructions, they were not allowing Bhajan troops along with instruments like dolu, chiruthalu, harmonium which are essential for Bhaja troupes to complete their Bhajana pilgrimage on foot from their native place to Tirumala.



The 30 troupe members argued with the TTD security officials and sought them the reason for not allowing instruments to Tirumala. The security officials said as the Covid restrictions still in force in Tirumala, the troupes who wanted to carry instruments should take permission from TTD authority, which instigated altercation between security officials and Bhajan troupes.

After receiving the information, BJP state spokesperson Bhanuprakash Reddy along with other leaders reached Alipiri footpath and entered a heated argument with TTD security officials for their inconvincible reason of Corona for preventing instruments.

Despite security staff opposing troupes, Bhanuprakash Reddy allowed about 7 troupes to Tirumala through footpath along with instruments. Speaking on the occasion, Bhanuprakash said the TTD authority showing indifferent attitude towards Lord's devotees who come to Tirumala on foot from far off places, particularly from Tamil Nadu.

He strongly condemned the TTD's decision of not allowing instruments along with Bhajan troupes and said they have been coming to Tirumala for more than 30 years and they did not face such a bitter experience anytime.

He wanted the TTD authorities to take measures not to repeat such uncomfortable situation for devotees hurting their sentiments. BJP district secretary Ratakonda Viswanath lamented that the TTD officials are trying to keep the devotees away from the Lord which surely detrimental to the sanctity of Tirumala.