TTD employees to get house sites in 3 months

Tirupati: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday said the credit for fulfilling 30-year-long pending aspirations of TTD employees for owning house-sites in Tirupati goes to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Accompanied by local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, he handed over a cheque for Rs 61.63 crore towards land cost to Chittoor district Collector Hari Narayanan on Thursday at Sri Padmavati rest house. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman said that upon the request of local MLA B Karunakar Reddy and Minister P Ramachandra

Reddy besides his personal request the CM had responded favourably and directed officials to identify land for house sites free of cost and expedite the matter.

The officials identified 300.22-acre in survey no 42 of Padiredu forest village suitable for house sites for 5,518 TTD employees but anticipating objections the TTD Board was advised to pass a resolution to that effect.

The TTD Chairman said the house sites were decided way back in 2008 October and in 2010 July dips were conducted on seniority basis for allotment of house sites and apartments. However, the issue was raised in Supreme Court and to ensure against legal hurdles, the TTD Board advised employees to set up a model house building society, he said.

He said since it was difficult for employees to pay up such huge amount the TTD board has made the goodwill payment for the sake of employees and the employees were expected to reimburse the amount to TTD as per rules and regulations. He said on behalf of the employees the TTD would take possession of the land and commence the development works and the house sites would be allocated to the employees soon.

Karunakar Reddy said a nominal amount shall be collected on allotment of houses from the employees. The TTD employees thanked to TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and MLA B Karunakar Reddy for achieving their three decade long aspirations of having own house in Tirupati.