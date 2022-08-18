TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy asks hotels to join hands in organic farming

Tirupati: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday gave a call to Hotel Association representatives to join hands in the TTD campaign for organic farming to save the Gomata and Bhoomata for future generations. Addressing the representatives of the Tirupati Hotels' Association at the conference hall of the TTD Administrative Building here on Wednesday, the EO highlighted the TTDs programmes of preparing Srivari portraits from used flowers, 32 varieties of Ayurveda products, Panchagavya products, desi breed cows for preparing Srivari Naivedyam. He said TTD was committed to protecting the environment by encouraging organic farming and Gosamrakshana promotion.

He asked the hotel owners to utilise all the organic products. Dry flower technology products, Panchagavya products and Ayurveda products were utilised in hotels to attract people. He was confident that such a programme in Tirupati could spread awareness of organic product usage across the country soon. The Tirupati Hotels Association representatives welcomed TTD decision and also made several suggestions and proposals to which EO assured them to examine and accept.

Thereafter the Hotel association's representatives felicitated the EO.

Earlier, Dr Murali Krishna, Principal of the SV Ayurveda College made a Powerpoint presentation on the advantages of using Panchagavya products.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, FA&CAO O Balaji, and SV Gosala Director Dr Harnath Reddy also participated.