TTD EO directs to bring mobile application for OP services at BIRD Hospital

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy directed the officials to make the mobile application available to the patients to book the OP in advance at the BIRD Hospital. EO conducted a review on the management of Tirupati BIRD Hospital. He said that BIRD Hospital provides high quality medical services to patients coming from different parts of the country. But he said that the mobile application is very useful to book the OP in advance.



The concerned officials were directed to develop the labs of the BIRD Hospital in a state-of-the-art manner and procure the latest equipment required for the labs through tenders. He directed to take measures to ensure that the quality of food provided to the patients is better and asked to ensure a central UPS should be set up in the Bird Hospital and automation of lab reports should be completed. He said that steps should be taken to arrange lab materials, blood bank related machinery and equipment through tender.



A fully automated biochemistry mission worth 5 lakhs was donated by Kataru Subrahmanyam, head of Sri Sai Pavitra Medical Services, Tirupati, which was launch the EO. Earlier, EO visited the student hostel of SV Ayurveda Hospital. He spoke to the children being treated in the children's ward of the Ayurvedic hospital and inquired about the medical facilities available to them.