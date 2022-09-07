TTD EO felicitates vegetable donors

Tirumala: While thanking the humongous contributions of vegetable donors hailing from different States to TTD Annaprasadam, distribution of free food to pilgrims, which touched Rs 200 crore (so far since 2004), TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy sought them, also to donate organic vegetables so as to provide a nutritional and healthy diet to the multitude of pilgrims visiting Tirumala daily.

The EO on Tuesday held a meeting with the vegetable donors at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala to discuss on the veggies to be supplied for the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams, keeping in view the huge gathering of pilgrims expected this year as the TTD decided to allow pilgrim participation, after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic. It may be noted here that the TTD made it a practice to meet the vegetable donors and felicitate them every year ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams as a token of appreciation for providing vegetables free of cost for the last two decades to help the TTD carry on free distribution of food to pilgrims on a massive scale.

Addressing the donors, the EO said, the TTD has already began making Srivari Anna Prasadams with the cereals produced out of "Go Adharita Vyavasayam" since last May. "With an aim to encourage the traditional way of farming, the TTD has been donating cows (unmilched) and oxen to the farmers to grow the agri products through natural farming techniques. As the number of vegetable donors have gone up from one donor in 2004 to 17 standard vegetable donors today apart from many others, there is a need to encourage our traditional farming produce also. We are now purchasing a dozen organic products through Markfed which includes 7,000 tonnes of rice and 2,600 tonnes of BG Dal and other cereals by paying more than MSP to organic farmers which is yielding good results. Similarly we want to encourage organic veggies also in a phased manner," he maintained.

The EO also said a meeting with organic farmers will also be conducted soon on how to get organic vegetables for TTD Annaprasadams. Earlier, Deputy EO In-charge for Annaprasadam Selvam and special officer for catering GLN Sastry explained to the EO, that the donors are willing to supply leafy vegetables also for the ensuing Brahmotsavams this year. Upon the instructions of EO, this year Annaprasadam wing is also preparing a menu chart, to be served with varieties of delicacies among pilgrims every day, they added. Later, the vegetable donors were felicitated by EO on the occasion. It is interesting to note that the vegetable donation which started as trickle gradually increased to reach 50 tonnes daily now resulting in the TTD getting its entire requirement of vegetables free of cost. Vegetable donors from AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, AEO (Annaprasadam) Gopinath and organic farmers were present.