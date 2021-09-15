TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy assures steps to develop temples in GD Nellore

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Tuesday visited the temples which were recently taken over by the TTD in GD Nellore constituency in Chittoor district for taking up required steps for the development of these ancient temples in consultation with the temple authorities and local leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister and GD Nellore MLA K Narayana Swamy who accompanied the EO during the visit explained about the mythological and historical backgrounds of the temples including Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple atop Kalikirikonda, Varada Venkateswara Swamy temple in Alathur, which were recently taken over by TTD and also Venugopala Swamy temple at Karvetinagaram.

The EO also visited Penumur where the TTD Kalyanamandapam is coming up. Speaking on the occasion, the EO assured that the TTD would look into the development of facilities in the temples to attract more devotees and added that Kalikirikonda appears akin to Tirumala Seshachalam ranges with its serene beauty and also has tourism potential. "We will discuss how to develop these temples under the SRIVANI Trust,'' he said.

In this connection, the EO said the TTD has taken up several dharmic and spiritual activities which were being telecast live on SVBC for the sake of global devotees. He said, "All of us are busy with our way of life. But at the same time we should spare some time in knowing the rich values in Arsha Dharma through Vedas."

Later, the EO also discussed with the officials concerned over the construction of Neerali Mandapam in Skanda Pushkarini at Karvetinagaram and also a shelter for pilgrims there. TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao, superintendent engineer Satyanarayana and others were present.