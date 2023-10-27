Live
TTD EO launches facial recognition attendance
Tirupati: Facial Recognition Attendance System for TTD employees was launched at TTD Administration Building in Tirupati on Thursday.
Starting the system, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said that more than 8,000 regular employees and over 10,000 contract and outsourcing employees are working in the TTD and face-recognition attendance is being implemented to all.
This will enhance discipline and work ability among the employees. He said the new attendance system has been implemented in all the TTD-run educational institutions, hospitals and other institutions along with TTD offices in Tirumala and Tirupati.
TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Deputy EO Govindarajan, IT General Manager Sandeep Reddy and other employees were present.
