TTD holds saint poet Annamayya in high esteem, says Addl EO

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy denied reports by a section of media and social media alleging neglect of developing the place where saint poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya lived in Tirumala as a memorial and also reconstruction of the mandapam of Anjaneya worshipped by Annamayya. Reddy affirmed that TTD held Annamayya and his family in high esteem and has been given priority to promote his principles of Bhakti in a big manner.

Addressing a media conference at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday evening, the TTD Additional EO said during implementation of the master plan on Mada streets in 2003 the statues of Annamayya and others were taken away by respective mutts etc.

He said Agama pundits opposed installing any idols other than Srivari idols on mada streets, TTD did not take up the reconstruction of the mandapam where Anjaneya idol existed. In 2012, TTD Trust Board also rejected Annamayya heirs request for installation of Annamayya statue on Mada streets.

As part of the master plan, all mutts and locals were evacuated from the four Mada streets around the temple and rehabilitated in other locations, he explained. Giving instances of importance being given to Sri Annamacharya, he said Annamayya heirs (vamsasthulu) daily were participating in Srivari temple kainkaryams during Suprabhata Seva, Kalyanotsavam, Ekantha Seva etc in Tirumala temple and the successors were receiving the traditional honours following the age-old practice.

Daily two Sankeertanas of Annamayya were sung during Sahasra Deepalankara, he said, adding that the TTD was also observing Annamayya Jayanthi and Vardhanti celebrations since 1995 to promote his principles.

Listing out the initiatives taken by TTD for promotion of Annamayya Bhakti Thatvam, he said Rs 25 crore was allocated to Annamayya Project established about 45 years ago, 14,932 Annamayya Sankeerthanas were made accessible to devotees, 25 literary pundits are involved in research on Annamayya Sankeerthanas and 4,400 Sankeertanas have been recorded, tuned and placed on YouTube and SVBC portal. The TTD has also installed a 108-foot Annamaiah statue at Tallapaka, the birthplace of Annamayya in Kadapa district. Very recently, he said the State government has also created an exclusive district and named it after Annamayya. Annamacharya Project Director Dr A Vibhishana Sharma and others were present.