TTD invites Odisha CM for Maha Samprokshnam

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Saturday invited Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Venkateswara temple at Bhubaneshwar scheduled from May 21 to 26.

He formally met the CM at his residence on Saturday evening and explained to him about the various rituals including Vigraha Pratista, Avahana Prana Pratistha, Maha Samprokshanam and others.

TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswara Rao, VGO Manohar, LAC Chief Dushyant Kumar and others were also present.

The Chairman also inspected the ongoing arrangements in Bhubaneshwar and interacted with Srivari sevaks.