TTD mulls buying rice directly from millers

Tirupati: With an intention to provide qualitative and tastier Annaprasadam (meals) to the devotees, TTD is contemplating to purchase the rice directly from millers, said TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy.

A review meeting was held with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Rice Millers Associations at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the EO said TTD purchased Masuri rice from the AP and TS rice millers from 2013 to 2019 for its Annaprasadams. But, after the TTD trust board decided to purchase rice through open tenders in 2019, the TTD is purchasing the rice from the successful bidder (trader) who is supplying the required quantity of rice.

As the merchants have been purchasing the rice from millers for supplying them to TTD, the temple management felt it is better to purchase rice directly from the miller and contemplate stopping the tender system for rice supply, he explained.

Against this backdrop, Dharma Reddy said as per the instructions of TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy, a meeting with the rice millers of both the Telugu states was held as a preliminary exercise for rice supply.

The rice millers have agreed to supply the rice within a week's time on receiving orders.

It is pertinent to note that the devotees have complained about the quality of rice served in Annaprasadam and took it to the notice of the EO during 'Dial your EO' programme while in social media also the issue was highlighted by a person critical of TTD for not able to provide quality rice to devotees despite it having huge income which seems to have stirred the TTD to go in for direct purchase from millers replacing the present tender system.

The EO said, "We are at present purchasing the rice for Rs 38 per kg from merchants through tenders. To purchase Go Adharita (cow) products, TTD has inked a pact with AP Markfed and RySS also".

JEO Sada Bhargavi, DyEOs Selvam, Padmavati, general manager (procurement) Subrahmanyam, representatives from rice millers associations of both Telugu states were present.