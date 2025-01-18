TTD online ticket quota for April on Jan 24

Tirumala: The April 2025 quota of Arjita Seva tickets will be released on January 18 at 10 am by TTD online which includes Arjita Sevas like Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, Astadalam.

The devotees can register for these sevas from January 18-20 and those who got the tickets will have to pay from January 20 onwards and before the 12 noon of January 22.

Meanwhile, the Arjita Sevas like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva tickets will be released at 10 am on January 21 while the virtual sevas and their darshan slots on the same day at 3 pm. TTD will release the Anga Pradakshinam tokens at 10 am, SRIVANI tickets at 11 am, physically challenged and senior citizens quota at 3pm on January 23.

The Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets will be released at 10 am on January 24, ac-commodation for Tirumala and Tirupati at 3 pm on the same day. The Srivari Seva Voluntary Service online quota will be released on January 27.

The TTD requested devotees to book the Arjita Sevas, darshan and accommodation tickets through TTD website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in only.