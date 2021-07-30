TTD releases 2nd instalment of Rs 25 crore to Garuda Varadhi

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday sanctioned Rs 25 crore to Garuda Varadhi.

TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy issued orders for the sanctioning of second instalment of Rs 25 crore, totalling TTD contribution to the prestigious elevated expressway to Rs 50 crore.

The EO held a meeting with officials of Municipal Corporation and Smart City Project led by Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha, who is also the managing director of Smart City Project under which the Varadhi was taken up to ease traffic congestion in the pilgrim city.

Commissioner Girish explained the progress of Varadhi works and informed TTD EO that efforts are on to complete the works partly i.e. Tirupati bus station to Nandi circle by August this year.

It may be noted here that the total cost of the Vardhi was Rs 658 crore in which TTD share was Rs 458 crore and the remaining Rs 200 by Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) which had contributed its entire share (Rs 200 crore) to the works. With the delay in getting the TTD contribution, the works could not be completed as per schedule which was March this year and was extended upto September.

City MLA B Karunakar Reddy, who recently met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy requested him to direct the TTD to expedite the payment of its share to speed up Varadhi works while leaders of many political parties also urged TTD to contribute its remaining share amount to Varadhi construction.

Smart City General Manager Chandramouli, Superintending Engineer Mohan, TTD FA&CAO O Balaji, TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao were present.