TTD releases Rs 300 special darshan tickets today, Sarvadarshan tickets to be released tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has released special darshan tickets of Rs. 300 for November and December month at the rate of 12,000 tickets per day. TTD said it would release 10,000 Sarvadarshan tickets on the morning of the 23rd and rental rooms bookings from October 25. Earlier, only 8,000 tickets were issued per day and TTD said that number will increase from this month with 10,000 Sarvadarshanam tickets and 12,000 special darshan (Rs. 300) tickets.



On the other hand, TTD said that the Rs 300 special entrance darshan for Srivari Darshan and Timeslot Sarvadarshana tokens should be booked on the TTD website instead of the Govinda app. Devotees are looking forward to the Rs 300 tokens and Sarvadarshan tokens being released on Fridays and Saturdays. If Rs.300 tokens are not available then the devotees could opt for Sarvadarshan tokens.

TTD, on the other hand, alerted the devotees going to Thirumala. TTD has enacted new rules for devotees coming to Srivari Darshan. Devotees who visit Srivari Darshan from now on must bring a certificate of completion of two doses of the vaccine and a corona negative certificate three days in advance. The decision was made to control covid. Devotees were asked to co-operate in this decision taken by TTD.