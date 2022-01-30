TTD sanctions `8.84 cr for temples construction

Tirumala: TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy has sanctioned Rs 8.48 crore for 11 temples under construction in AP through SRIVANI Trust funds. The EO reviewed the progress of the construction works of the 11 temples taken under the SRIVANI Trust in collaboration with the AP Endowments department at his office here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the EO asked the officials to focus on the rejuvenation of dilapidated historic temples and building temples in the remote areas which had no temples as part of TTD's mission of spreading Hindu Sanatana Dharma in backward areas. He wanted the concerned to come out with a Master Database System to store the details of temples which are being constructed jointly with SRIVANI funds of TTD and Common Good Fund (CGF) of Endowments Department of AP.

He also directed the officials to expedite the construction works of

50 temples, renovation and Jeernodharana (reconstruction) of 84

temples and 42 Bhajan Mandirs under SRIVANI Trust.

TTD EO also reviewed the 1,100 applications received from SC, ST and BC colonies across the state for constructing temples and said once the verification and validation of these applications are done by the Endowments Department, the construction works shall be commenced, he instructed the concerned.

JEO Veerabrahmam, FA&CAO O Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and other officials were present.