TTD sanctions Rs 3.52 crore for construction of 22 German sheds in districts for Covid patients

Tirupati, May 13: In a laudable gesture, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) sanctioned Rs 3.52 crore from its Sri Venkatewara Sarva Shreya Nidhi ( Welfare Trust) sanctioned Rs 3.52 crore for construction of 22 sheds with German technology popularly known as German sheds in districts for Covid patients treatment.

TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy who on Thursday issued orders for sanction of the amount from its Trust fund said the sheds each with 30 beds with oxygen facility help to ease the huge demand for beds for Covid patients treatment.

In Tirupati such sheds which were put up at SVIMS Sri Padmavathi state Covid hospital proved immensely helpful to cope with the huge demand fot beds facility in the state Covid hospital.

The success of the adhoc German shed model providing beds with oxygen facility helping SVIMS hospital authority to ease the huge demand for oxygen beds saw requests from various places pouring in for construction the German Sheds by TTD to help district administrations to meet the growing demand for Oxygen beds which steeply increased following the galloping of Covid cases in the districts of AP, TTD EO said adding that the amount towards the cost for building German sheds would be transferred from the TTD trust fund to district collectors who are responsible for taking up the construction of sheds as per the estimates approved by TTD.

The sheds construction will be taken up immediately in Visakhapatnam 4, Prakasam and Kurnool 2 each, 2, Anantapur, Krishna, Kakinada, Guntur 3 each and two more in other districts, Reddy added.