TTD schools get ISO-9001 certification

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy on Monday presented the ISO-9001 certificates to all the Head Masters of TTD-run schools and complimented their efforts.

Handing over the certificates at his chambers in the TTD Administrative Building, the EO said the institutions had bagged the universal recognition of ISO-9001 for their excellence in Quality Management System (ISO-9001), Environmental Management System (ISO-14001) and workplace safety measures.

Alapati Sivaiah, Managing Director of HyM International Certification Pvt Ltd lauded the cleanliness, garbage handling, good hygienic practices and implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in the TTD schools.

The TTD EO congratulated all the HMs for maintenance of educational standards environmental protection, power conservation and for documentation in the TTD institutions.

TTD JEO (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi, TTD Education Officer C Govindarajan were also present.