TTD starts Sarva Darshan tokens at Tirumala, devotees flock to temple in large number

The process of issuing Sarva darshan tickets in Tirumala has started from 6 am today. A large number of devotees have come to Tirumala for Sarva darshan tokens and queued up on the footpath at Srinivasa Complex. Thousands of devotees flocked to Tirumala in the wake of the Tirumala Tirupati Temple's decision to increase the number of Sarva darshan tickets. TTD revealed that it will issue 8,000 Sarva darshan tokens per day.



It is known that TTD cancelled free darshan tokens five months ago amid coronavirus, however, the Tirumala Tirupati Temple has decided to make the Sarva darshans available to maximum number of devotees. With the latest decision, ordinary devotees will be visiting Tirumala from 8 am onwards.

Meanwhile, the TTD is offering free darshan tokens to Chittoor district residents first. It also announced that it was issuing only a limited number of 2,000 tickets per day. TTD allowed a limited number of devotees to visit the temple during the first wave of the corona. However, as the normalcy returned, TTD decided to issue Sarva darshan tokens.

