TTD suspends VIP break darshans at Tirumala on October 5

The TTD PRO department said in a statement that it was suspending the break darshan in Tirumala on October 5 as Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held at the temple on October 5 in the backdrop of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara to be held from October 7 to 15. It has been clarified that no letters of recommendation will be accepted for VIP break darshans on October 4th.



Meanwhile, The scholars recited a total of 142 verses from verses 3 to 7 of Balakanda on Tuesday on the Tirumala Nadanirajan stage. Acharya Prava Ramakrishna Somayajulu, a faculty member of SV Veda Varsity, who is conducting the Balakanda recitation, said that he was conducting the recitation seeking world peace.



The event was attended by Dharmagiri Vedic School, SV Vedic Varsity faculty, Vedic reciters from SV Higher Vedic Studies Institute, and scientific scholars from Rashtriya Sanskrit Varsity.



The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in the last week gave clarity on the conduction of Srivari Brahmotsavam this year. The TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy announced that the decision has been taken to hold the annual Brahmotsavams in ekantham (solitude) in the wake of Coronavirus.