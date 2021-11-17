TTD to close footpaths today

Tirumala: Following the cyclone alert and heavy rains for Andhra Pradesh more so Chittoor district, TTD has decided to close the two footpaths Alipiri and Srivari Mettu to Tirumala on November 17 and 18. Devotees are requested to make note of this and co-operate with TTD.

Tirupati Urban Tahsildar Venkat Ramana along with the revenue officials and ward volunteers visited the low-lying areas in the city to alert them on the likelihood of heavy rains due to cyclonic effect on November 16 and 17.

He told the residents to be prepared for shifting to safer places in case of heavy rains, keeping in view the inundation of the localities last week on November 10 and 11 due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal which saw the pilgrim city lashed with downpour for two-day crippling normal life.