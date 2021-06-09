TTD to conduct Yuddhakanda Parayanam

Tirumala: In its spiritual drive to rescue humanity from coronavirus pandemic, TTD is conducting the Yuddhakanda Parayanam from the epic Ramayana at Vasantha Mandapam here from June 11 up to July 10, said TTD additional EO A V Dharma Reddy.

Addressing a review meeting on the arrangements for the religious programme with Vedic Pundits at Vasanta Mandapam in Tirumala on Wednesday, the additional EO said during the year Shodasha Dina Sundarakanda Parayanam was conducted from May 3 to 18 including Nakshatra Satra Maha Yagam on May 9. Thereafter, historic one-day Sampoorna Akhanda Sundarakanda Pathanam was held on May 31, which lasted for over 16 hours from 6 am to 10 pm.

In Yuddhakanda Parayanam, 16 Vedic Pandits each in Vasanta Mandapam and at Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala will conduct Parayanam and Japa-Tarpana-Homa programmes respectively for 30 days.

For the benefit of Lord Venkateswara, devotees across the world, the programme will be telecast live by the SVBC at 8.30 am.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal K S S Avadhani said Ankurarpanam for the Yuddhakanda Parayanam will be held on Thursday between 7 pm and 8 pm.

Tirumala temple DyEO Harindranath, SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar, health officer Dr R R Reddy, VGO Bali Reddy, Vaikhanasa Agama Advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu, SV Higher Vedic Studies Institute OSD Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma and others were present.