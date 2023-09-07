TTD to develop BIRRD Hosp with best medical facilities

Tirupati: The TTD-run BIRRD Hospital is being developed further with best medical standards and dedicated team of doctors, paramedical staff, said TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi.

On Wednesday, the JEO along with doctors and officials inspected the BIRRD Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that following the directions of TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, BIRRD Hospital is being developed as the best Orthopedic Hospital in the country.

She said that several medical experts from different parts of the country come here and perform free operations for the poor. She said the best medical services are being provided at BIRRD regarding knee and hip replacements.

The JEO congratulated the officials of Forest department for the speedy completion of development works in the hospital by improving greenery and creating a more pleasant environment by growing plants in the vacant areas of the hospital premises. The JEO stated that the BIRRD has a blood bank with state-of-the-art equipment, a central blood testing centre and CT scan machines.

Earlier, she inspected emergency ward, general ward, X-ray, scanning and OP wards and medical services being provided to the patients at the Hospital.

Later she met with doctors and para medical staff and enquired about their problems.

BIRRD OSD Dr Reddeppa Reddy, Dr Venugopal, Dr Deepak and other doctors, staff participated in this programme.