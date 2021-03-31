TTD to organise Sri Kalyanamastu in every constituency

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to commence registration of applications from every Assembly constituency in AP for performing the unique Sri Kalyanamastu programme in total adherence to Covid guidelines.

Addressing a review meeting at the TTD administrative building on Tuesday evening, the TTD EO said that the maiden event of Sri Kalyanamastu programme will be held on May 28 at 12.34- 12.40 hours in the Mula Nakshatram of the Vaishaka masa Bahula Vidhya, Friday of the Sri Plavanama Samvatsaram. In adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and to not create health safety issues with huge gatherings at district headquarters, the TTD decided to conduct the Sri Kalyanamastu programme at each Assembly constituency headquarters.

He asked officials to make arrangements for the weddings of 300 sets of youth in each district and coordinate efforts with the Collectors and district administration. The EO instructed the officials to commence registrations and also keep ready 2 grams of gold Mangala sutras, pattu vastrams, silver foot rings, Pustaka Prasadam, laminated portrait of Sri Padmavathi Devi and Lord Venkateswara and food etc.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, FA and CAO O Balaji, CE Ramesh Reddy, HDPP secretary Acharya Rajagopalan and others were present.